SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police arrested a 20-year-old man following a suspected bear-mace incident on 20 Street West Sunday morning.

At around 7:52 a.m., officers located three people: a 16-year-old girl, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. Police said they had been bear-maced by someone known to them.

In a news release, police said a 20-year-old man was arrested minutes later after police found him hiding under a deck in the 300 Block of Avenue G South. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said he’s facing numerous charges including three counts of assault with a weapon, breach of undertaking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.