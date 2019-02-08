

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it will conduct an internal quality review after learning three surgery patients were exposed to instruments that were “not fully sterilized.”

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is deeply sorry for any concern or stress this incident may cause our patients and their families,” spokeswoman Amanda Purcell said in an email to CTV Saskatoon.

The involved surgeries at Saskatoon City Hospital happened on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, 2019.

The instruments were sterilized through the washer-disinfector cycle, which destroys blood-borne pathogens, including HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. However, they did not go through the final step of steam sterilization, Purcell said.

“While we know that only three patients were exposed to these instruments, we are unable to specifically identify these patients, so we have notified all 13 individuals who may have been exposed during surgery within this short time period.

“It’s important to note that following surgery, there is always an increased risk of infection affecting the skin around the surgical cut. Although the risk for post-surgical infection has increased for the three patients involved, the risk of infection is still low.”

The review will aim to understand what happened and similar incidents, Purcell said.