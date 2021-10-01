SASKATOON -- Three more people have been charged in the death of 36-year-old Richard Netmaker from Big River First Nation.

On Jan. 6, 2020 Big River RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been abducted from his home and assaulted.

Police determined the man, Netmaker, had last been seen in an isolated area northwest of the First Nation.

Netmaker was found dead by RCMP on Jan. 10 in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake, according to police.

Riley Ahenakew, 30, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Stephanie Starblanket, 34, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, and Roderick Dreaver, 26, of Big River First Nation have each been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

The three are scheduled to appear in court in October.

Karlyne Morin, 20, has also been charged with the same offences.