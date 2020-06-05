SASKATOON -- Three Montreal men face several charges after a Saskatoon drug investigation.

Saskatoon police witnessed apparent drug trafficking in the 500 block of Avenue W South Thursday afternoon and conducted a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Four men were arrested without incident. Cocaine and cash were located inside of the vehicle, police say.

Later in the evening police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Clancy Drive.

More cash was located and seized along with falsified identification documents, cell phones, scales and drug packaging, police say.

A loaded handgun and ammunition were also found, police say.

Police say officers then executed a second search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Seventh Street East, seizing cash and cocaine.

In total, police recovered 93 grams of cocaine and more than $20,000.

A 27-year-old man from Montreal is facing 15 charges. He was found to have outstanding warrants from Ottawa Police Service.

Two other Montreal men, 20 and 27, also face several charges.

A 42-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with possession of cocaine.