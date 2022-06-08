3 men face drug, weapons charges after standoff with Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three men after a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.

On June 2, the community's detachment received a report that a man wanted on a warrant for assaulting a police officer had been spotted in the community.

Officers surrounded a home on Pemmican Portage Avenue, then saw a male on the property carrying a gun, according to police.

Saskatchewan RCMP issued a civil emergency alert, after which two people emerged from the home and surrendered, RCMP said.

A loaded gun was seized from one of them, according to police.

Occupants still inside the home began firing guns from inside, RCMP said.

Another alert was issued at 3:18 p.m., advising of the risk posed by the ongoing standoff.

Officers and an occupant shot at each other, RCMP said. A male then exited the house and was arrested without incident, and police found an injured male inside.

The 22-year-old Prince Albert man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was declared dead. RCMP are not releasing his name.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a restricted firearm and cocaine, according to RCMP. As a result, three men face drug and/or weapons charges: Anthony Kadachuk, 24, of Cumberland House; Bernie Kadachuk, 20, of Cumberland House; and Gage Pratt, 25, of Prince Albert.

The RCMP Act requires an investigation into an incident involving death or serious injury.

Moose Jaw Police Service will conduct the investigation and Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.