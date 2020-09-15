SASKATOON -- Three men are facing charges as a result of a "dial-a-dope" investigation by police.

Through investigation, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) drug unit officers witnessed apparent drug trafficking activity "on numerous occasions," according to a news release.

A search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Perehudoff Crescent around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, SPS said in the release.

Three people were taken into custody. Police found 4.56 grams of fentanyl, 9.2 grams of, methamphetamine, 24 grams of soft cocaine, 27.7 grams of hard cocaine, and 2.8 grams of psilocybin, SPS said.

Investigators also seized $9,000, a Taser, six cell phones, two digital scales and three vehicles, police said.

Three men aged 35, 43 and 57 face drug trafficking charges and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The 35-year-old man is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon.