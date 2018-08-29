

CTV Saskatoon





Three men are facing charges relating to breaking and entering, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and drug and firearm related charges following a home invasion early Wednesday.

Patrol officers were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to an apartment building in the 800 block of Kingsmere Boulevard for a report of a break and enter, according to a police news release.

Three men reportedly forced their way into a home and threatened the occupant with a gun before stealing items and fleeing. No one was injured during the incident.

Around 6 a.m. subsequent information led officers to a home in the 400 block of Michener Place. Police located two men believed to be suspects in the earlier home invasion. Upon searching the first suspect and his backpack, officers located a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, methamphetamine and a scale with drug packaging materials.

An imitation firearm was located in the possession of the second suspect. The third suspect was found inside the home and arrested without incident