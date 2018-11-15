3 hurt after school bus and SUV collide
A school bus was involved in a crash on Cumberland Avenue on Nov. 15, 2018. (ANDREW MARESCHAL/CTV SASKATOON)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 8:57AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 10:19AM CST
Traffic was tied up on Cumberland Avenue and Taylor Street on Thursday morning after a crash between a school bus and an SUV.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:35 a.m. When they arrived, they found that the SUV had been pinned against a tree by the bus.
Crews had to extract the lone driver of the SUV, who was taken to hospital for further evaluation. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, the fire department said in a news release.
The bus had 18 passengers, two of whom sustained minor injuries, the fire department says. One of them was taken to hospital for evaluation.