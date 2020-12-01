SASKATOON -- On Tuesday the province reported four new deaths connected to COVID-19. Three of those who died were in the Saskatoon area.

Two of the people who died in the area were over the age of 80. One of the people was between 60 and 79-years-old, according to the province.

The Saskatchewan government reported 41 new cases and a total of 1,267 active cases in the area.

Provincially, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 3,819 active coronavirus cases reported — which means still roughly one in three cases are in the Saskatoon area.

There was a total of 181 new cases reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The fourth person who died was located in the province's south reporting area. The person was over 80-years-old.