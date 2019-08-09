

CTV Saskatoon





Three people have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police.

In July, police began investigating a 28-year-old man suspected of trafficking methamphetamine, police say.

Investigators arrested him Thursday along with a 24-year-old woman in a parking lot in the 600 block of University Drive.

A small amount of methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle the two were driving, police say.

Investigators, along with the Tactical Support Unit, then executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue South.

Three women and one man were arrested. Police say they found guns, a machete, more than $3,300 in cash, 19 hydromorphone pills, a small amount of cocaine, 88 grams of methamphetamine and items and packaging consistent with drug trafficking.

The 28-year-old man is facing four drug trafficking and possession charges, 13 gun and weapons related charges and possession of property obtained by crime. He was also found to be breaching his conditions, police say.

The 28-year-old woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine and breach of conditions.

A 39-year-old man is charged with possession of methamphetamine and breach of conditions.