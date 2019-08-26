

CTV News Saskatoon





Two men and a boy have been charged after a shooting in Meadow Lake, according to Meadow Lake RCMP.

Police received reports of shots being fired at a home just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

RCMP say officers found the home had been shot and broken into. No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Police later found a suspect vehicle and arrested two men and a boy, RCMP say.

Andrew Lachance and Jacob Lachance have both been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, break and enter and using a firearm during an offence.

The boy is facing the same charges.