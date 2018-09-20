

CTV Saskatoon





Three people have been arrested following a stabbing Wednesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue J North, according to a news release.

Officers found four people near the scene, one of whom was riding a bike with a machete. Two others had knives.

Two men, ages 18 and 20, were taken in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three youth, two males and one female, face weapons charges.