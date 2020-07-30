SASKATOON -- Two men, ages 23 and 24, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with the second degree murder of a male in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Avenue U South for a report of gun shots and a vehicle leaving the area, police said in a news release.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or any injured persons.

At 2:30 a.m. police were notified of an injured male in the 300 block of Avenue U South suffering from what is believed to have been a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at scene.

Patrol officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle resulting in the arrest of the three suspects.