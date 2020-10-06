SASKATOON -- Thousands of voters in Saskatoon have already decided to vote through mail-in ballots in the upcoming civic election.

According to the returning elections officer with the City of Saskatoon, as of Oct. 5, the election office has received 3,300 applications from voters applying to vote through the mail-in ballot system.

The city said in the 1026 civic election only 200 mail-in ballot applications were received. The election office is accepting mail-in ballot applications until Oct. 30. The returning officer said he expects the number of mail-in ballot applications to double by the end of the month.

More information on how to apply for a mail-in ballot can be found on the City’s election information page.

The civic election is set for Nov. 9