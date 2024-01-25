2nd meteor captured on Saskatchewan home security cam

Another meteor may have entered the earth’s atmosphere above Saskatchewan early Sunday, making it the second bright fireball spotted in a week.

A North Battleford home security camera caught a bright light in the sky around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

"I noticed that video and played it a couple of times,” Barry Bossaer said.

“And said, 'What is that?'"

He said due to cloudy weather at the time, he was not sure whether his yard camera captured a meteor or a shooting star.

“It was probably a meteor that came from the asteroid belt and not a meteor shower,” said Darrell Chatfield, astronomy enthusiast and member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Saskatoon Centre.

According to Chatfield, this event is rare, particularly at this time of the year.

The camera did not capture where the fireball landed and whether it caused damage.

Darrell said considering the speed of the meteor – approximately 10-50 kilometres per second – and the distance, likely 100-500 kilometres away from where it was captured on camera, probably nothing was left from the meteor to cause damage.

Where do meteors come from?

Darrell said meteors usually come from the Asteroid belt that lies between Mars and Jupiter.

“Even though it is very far away from us, the odd time two pieces of space rocks in the belt will bump into each other causing at least one of them to leave its orbit and reach our orbit,” he said.

According to Darrell, between 10 – 15 meteors per day come to our orbit, and if they’re big enough can lead to a fireball that may be seen somewhere in the world.

“Most meteors of very short duration, say a few seconds, usually burn up. These types are usually associated with meteor showers.” Darrell said.

Last Wednesday, a resident of Lloydminster reported a meteor caught on his home security camera.

