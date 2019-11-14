SASKATOON - RCMP have captured the second escapee from the Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC), Saskatoon police say.

29-year-old Kendal Lee Campeau and 24-year-old Matthew Shaundel Michel escaped from the facility Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.

Campeau was arrested early Thursday morning without incident at a home in the 500 block of Douglas Crescent. Michel was caught Thursday east of Saskatoon, Saskatoon Police Service said on Twitter.

The second escapee is now in Police custody. The @RCMPSK captured him east of #yxe. More information will follow this afternoon. — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) November 14, 2019

“I think it upset us at all because it became a reality that someone did escape,” said Lynn Kotyk, a woman who lives in the neighbourhood across the street from RPC.

“I thought twice about going out. I changed my walking route a little bit, so I stayed residential, but is it going to change my lifestyle, probably not,” she said.

Many residents received an emergency alert notifying the public of the situation.

Larry Ayers said while news of an escaped inmate is concerning, he wishes there would have been more transparency in the alert regarding why the men were in custody.

“If they were in there for nothing violent, than it won’t concern me very much,” he said.

“If they were a serial murder I’d be concerned."

It's premature to comment on the circumstnaces surrounding the escapes until an investigation is completed, Correctional Service Canada Isabelle Robitaille said in an email to CTV News.

"Due to the vigilance of correctional staff the Saskatoon Police were notified immediately. We continue to work closely with the Saskatoon Police on this matter. Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system."

Michel is serving a sentence of six years, eight months and 19 days for assault of a peace officer, assault with a weapon, obstruct public/peace officer, possess weapon obtained by commission of offense, break, enter and commit, robbery, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and theft, Robitaille said.