SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing second degree murder charges following an altercation that left one person dead and another injured.

At around 6 a.m. Saturday morning RCMP were called to a home in Fond du Lac, where an injured man and woman were found. They were taken to the Fond du Lac Denesuline Health Centre where the man, 18-year-old Skylar Smith was pronounced dead.

The woman, 19, was treated and released from hospital.

The suspect, Jacob John Pacquette, was arrested at another house and charged with second degree murder in Smith’s death. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, and will appear in court via phone on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.