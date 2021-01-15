SASKATOON -- Residents of an apartment building on Bateman Crescent were evacuated Thursday evening over high carbon monoxide concerns, with some being taken to hospital for treatment.

A doctor called the Saskatoon Fire Department around 6 p.m. asking for a check on the building, after a resident came to the hospital feeling ill.

The department found high levels of CO in the building and evacuated all units.

Medavie Health Services West said it activated its Special Operations Unit due to the large number of patients involved.

According to Medavie, 29 patients were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Twenty-five were transported to City Hospital. Four were taken to Royal University Hospital.

Saskatoon Transit helped the paramedics take the patients to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said it was an emergency room doctor who first suspected there may be an issue at the building.

"Last night that we had a call from Saskatoon Fire Department who was notified by I guess, an ER physician to go and check out a building that was on Batement Crescent and then they went there to check the carbon monoxide reads on the building, they were at life threatening levels," Davies said.

Davies said the doctor's quick thinking "probably saved lives."

The Salvation Army helped find places for people to spend the night while SaskEnergy worked at the apartment building.

There’s no word yet on when residents will be able to return.