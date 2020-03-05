SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home in the 500 block of Geary Crescent, where they found a woman dead. Her death is considered a homicide, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the victim’s vehicle, a grey 2017 Jeep Patriot, with a personalized Saskatchewan license plate reading ‘4EVERL8.’

Police say if you see this vehicle, do not approach it, but call them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More details to come.