Over two dozen people have been tested for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, but all results have come back negative, according to the province's health ministry.

Colleen Book, senior media relations consultant with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, could not comment on whether anyone is in quarantine in the province, citing privacy concerns, and said the risk of COVID-19 remains low for Canadians.

A total of 27 people have been tested for the virus so far, she said.

The virus originated in China and has since spread to countries across Asia, Europe and North America.

Book said the Public Health Agency of Canada is working with the Canadian Border Services Agency to put additional screening in place at airports that receive international travelers.

She said people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are referred to a hospital for testing.