25-year-old man faces charges after armed robbery at gas station: Sask. RCMP

Melfort RCMP have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man after an alleged armed robbery at a local gas station.

Police say the incident happened on March 31 around 11:20 p.m. on Saskatchewan Avenue in Melfort.

“Investigation determined a male, who was armed with a knife, entered the business, threatened an employee, then left with a sum of cash and cigarettes,” an RCMP news release said.

There were no injuries reported, police said, and the man fled on foot.

RCMP said they began searching the area for the suspect and brought in police dogs to help with the search but were unable to locate him that night.

However, police did find and arrest the man at a home in Melfort on Tuesday, the release said.

Romeo Rynelle Ahpay has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguised with intent to commit an offence and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Ahpay made his first court appearance on Wednesday, according to RCMP.