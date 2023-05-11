25-year-old charged with possession of child pornography, luring a child: Saskatoon Police

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges linked to a child pornography investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Kyle Alexander Price-Eden has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

The investigation began in November 2022 and ended on March 9, police said. Price-Eden was charged on May 9. He’s been released from custody with several conditions, the release said.

His next court appearance is May 24 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.