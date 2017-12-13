Police now say all 25 people that were on a plane that crashed in northern Saskatchewan on Wednesday night are accounted for and there have been no fatalities.

Fond du Lac RCMP responded to reports of a downed aircraft near the local airport at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the West Wing Aviation plane, carrying approximately 22 passengers along with 3 crew members, crashed shortly after takeoff from Fond du Lac. Officers spotted the aircraft less than a kilometer from the airstrip. They have also confirmed that there was no fire or explosion on the plane.

A spokesperson from West Wind Aviation tells CTV News that the ATR-42 turbo-prop plane was en-route to Stoney Rapids.

RCMP say there are multiple injuries, some serious enough to require air ambulance services.

Local emergency responders are assisting as well as RCMP members from Stony Rapids. Police say additional emergency rescue resources are on the way to the scene from the Royal Canadian Air Force and Search and Rescue.

West Wind Aviation also released a written statement, saying "The care of passengers and crew remain the priority."

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board says a team of investigators is expected to arrive at the crash site Thursday.

Fond du Lac is located just south of the border between Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories. There are very few roads into the community.