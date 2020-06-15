SASKATOON -- A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a fatal pedestrian hit and run late Sunday night.

Shortly after midnight on June 14, La Ronge RCMP received reports of an unconscious male on Queen Street in Lac La Ronge First Nation.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was unconscious and displayed injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, RCMP said in a news release. He was pronounced dead on scene.

As officers continued to investigate, the RCMP Operational Communication Centre received a report of a woman claiming she hit someone while driving on Queen Street, RCMP said.

Officers located Sandra Halkett, at a home where a truck with visible front-end damage was parked in the driveway, RCMP said.

Halkett appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested without incident, RCMP said.

A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist has completed an examination of the scene.

The victim has been identified but his name will not be released. His family has been notified and Victim Services has been offered.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Halkett has been charged with impaired driving causing death and appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court Monday.