

CTV Saskatoon





A man has died in a single vehicle rollover on a grid road, 30 kilometers west of Big River.

RCMP responded to the rollover on Saturday just before 1 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was declared dead on the scene, according to an RCMP media release.

Officers helped remove the front passenger, a 47-year-old woman, from her seat and she was airlifted to a Saskatoon hospital.

Police say a third person was in the vehicle, but North Battleford police dogs weren’t able to find the person.

Hours later, RCMP said they were notified the third person was 17 years old and was picked up by someone who was driving through the area between where the collision occurred and a nearby community.

Officers say the teen boy had minor injuries.