23-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home

The Prince Albert police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m. police were called to the 1000th block of 3rd Street East, at the request of the Parkland Ambulance.

Upon arrival, they found the body of a 23-year-old woman.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division, and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

The service says there will be a police presence in the area overnight and into Wednesday.

An autopsy of the body is scheduled for Wednesday.