SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was allegedly robbed and shot with an airsoft pistol Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:42 a.m. in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Airport Drive, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, the 23-year-old man told police he met up with two men and one woman that he knows, who arrived in a white Dodge Dakota.

According to police, the victim put up a struggle and was shot once with an airsoft pistol in the stomach area by the man driving the vehicle.

The second man then exited the vehicle with a machete and demanded his phone, cash and a duffle bag containing clothing, police said.

The suspects left before police arrived on scene.

The victim refused medical care, according to police.

Officers will continue to investigate until all three suspects are in custody, the release said.