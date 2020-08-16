SASKATOON -- A 22-year-old woman is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Piapot First Nation Saturday morning.

Southey RCMP, Cupar EMS and STARS Air Ambulance were called to the scene around 5:35 a.m. and located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle from Piapot First Nation. The driver was deceased at the scene.

RCMP said an initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was travelling north on a gravel road when the driver lost control, resulting in a rollover.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, RCMP said.

A Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service completed an examination of the scene.

White Butte RCMP Police Dog Services also searched the area to confirm there were no more victims at the scene of the collision, the release said.

The vehicle was seized for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.