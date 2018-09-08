

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have blocked 22 Street West from Avenue W North to Witney Avenue North after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, a second collision happened in the same area, further restricting traffic.

Emergency crews are still at the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.