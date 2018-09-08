22 Street West closed due to pedestrian collision
A man was seriously injured after a collision on 22 Street West (Stephanie Villella / CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 1:03PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 1:57PM CST
Saskatoon police have blocked 22 Street West from Avenue W North to Witney Avenue North after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, a second collision happened in the same area, further restricting traffic.
Emergency crews are still at the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.