SASKATOON -- The lawyer of a 21-year-old man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Saskatoon father of five is asking for 10 years of parole ineligibility.

Dallin Singharath was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of Tyler Applegate in his own backyard on July 22, 2017, and will automatically receive a 25-year life sentence.

Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said Singharath shouldn’t be allowed to apply for parole for 15 years while his lawyer, Laura Mischuk, is asking for the minimum 10 years of parole ineligibility.

The shooting happened after Applegate confronted a man for urinating on his fence. The 27-year-old died in hospital about three weeks later.

Mischuk said Singharath was 18 at the time of the shooting and said he’s “embarrassed” and sorry about what happened, adding that he recognizes he is responsible.

She told court that Singharath was solely raised by his mother, who is Indigenous, and has had minimal contact with his father, who separated from his mother when he was young. She said he also witnessed altercations between his mother and father.

Mischuk said some of Singharath’s family members have allegedly been murdered, including his adoptive brother, who has three kids that Singharath said he hopes to take care of and be a positive role model for.

She said Singharath wants to turn his life around and has been clean of drugs and alcohol since late 2017. Mischuk added he has no associations with the former gang he was a part of.

Justice Richard Elson asked Singharath if there is anything he wanted to say, and he said no.

On Friday, Elson heard 25 victim impact statements from Applegate’s friends and family.

He also heard from the Crown, whivh is asking for 15 years of parole ineligibility, saying Singharath has a criminal record and a history of violent crimes, some involving firearms.

The sentencing ended early Friday as the Crown was considering whether there was more evidence to be presented in relation to parole ineligibility.

On Monday Bliss described a video to court that allegedly shows Singharath getting into a fight with another inmate at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Feb. 25, 2020. He alleges that a weapon described as “about a 12-inch long piece of metal sharpened to a point at one end” was found on Singharath at the time.

Bliss said the other inmate’s wounds were minor and that no charges have been laid in relation at this time.

Bliss argues that this video speaks to Singharath’s character while Mischuk said she doesn’t see a connection between that incident and Applegate’s death. Elson said the video could only be described in court and not played.

Sentencing has been adjourned until Friday at 9 a.m. at Court of Queen’s Bench, where Elson is expected to give his final decision.