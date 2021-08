SASKATOON -- A Humboldt man is dead following a rollover northwest of Muenster.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, the crash was reported to Humboldt RCMP.

A single vehicle rolled over on a gravel road off Highway 368.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

He was the vehicle's sole occupant.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.