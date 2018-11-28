After two full days of budget deliberations, which included strong debate on several issues, talks finished with a property tax increase of 4.40 percent for 2019.

Intense debate led to some pointed remarks from councilors over proposals and decisions about where to spend money next year.

One of the major discussions on Tuesday focused on the multi-material stewardship western fund from which the city will receive $2.73 million dollars. City administration recommended $746,700 be used for implementation of the new curbside organics program. However, Councilor Ann Iwanchuk suggested the money should go towards reducing the property tax burden for residents.

“We don’t know what this is going to cost yet,” said Iwanchuk. “We’re anticipating a number of reports which will be coming in 2019. I really believed that we were putting this money aside, but it will now be in the base to deal with the capital cost, which to me is inappropriate.”

Councillor Zach Jeffries said the organics program will be funded through property taxes, and needs funding to get up and running.

“If we don’t fund something that we know that we need to do, then we have to find the money somewhere else, or we delay the implementation,” said Jeffries.

Council eventually voted to put the money towards the organics program.

The 2019 budget will also include $109,000 for an assistant for councilors, $100,000 for the Meewasin Valley Authority, an additional $350,000 for parks, $200,000 for snow and ice management and $150,000 for a low emissions community implementation plan.

The Saskatoon Police Service will receive just over four million dollars, which will go towards adding 10 new positions for the force, including patrol officers and a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Council also approved an increase to the budget for arts, culture and events venues.

TCU Place, SaskTel Centre and the Remai Modern art gallery will all see funding increases, totaling more than half a million dollars.

The art gallery’s share covers two-and-a-half new positions, including a human resources manager, information technology officer and an Indigenous relations manager.

Some on council felt the HR and IT work could be done through City Hall, and noted the Indigenous relations post doesn’t have a fully developed job description.