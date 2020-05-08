SASKATOON -- A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening after a search warrant in relation to a weapons investigation was executed on a home in the 600 block of Avenue G South.

Traffic was briefly restricted around 8:30 p.m. as officers converged on the home, with the Guns & Gangs Unit, patrol members, tactical support and Canine and Crisis negotiators taking part.

The Guns & Gangs Unit continues to investigate.