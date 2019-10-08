A 20-year-old man is in custody following a late-night stabbing with a machete.

Saskatoon police were called to the 1800 block of 22nd Street West around 11:15 p.m. following reports of a man that had been hit with a machete.

Upon arrival, police found a 34-year-old man had been attacked, and he was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect nearby, and he was arrested without incident. He will appear in court Tuesday morning, and faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000, breach of possession and possession of methamphetamine.

The victim and suspect are known to one another.