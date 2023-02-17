2-year-old Saskatoon boy shows serious smarts, knows flags of 40 nations and laptop shortcuts

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city

Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London