

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Fire Department and the Emergency Measures Organization responded Tuesday morning to reports of a chlorine gas exposure at Parkridge Centre at 110 Gropper Crescent.

Upon arrival, fire crews shut down the building's ventilation system to isolate the exposure, according to a news release.

The chlorine gas was the result of an accidental error in procedure when mixing chlorine powder with water.

Air quality tests found a maximum reading of 0.2 parts-per-million in one area, a minimal level for concern.

A hazardous materials clean-up was conducted and one Aerial Ladder Truck later responded to the scene to ventilate and restore the air quality in the building.

Two Parkridge Centre employees were assessed on scene and declined transport to hospital. It is believed that both will consult a physician later today.