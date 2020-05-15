SASKATOON -- The first two co-accused in the death of a woman whose remains were found near North Battleford have been sentenced for their roles in the killing by a Court of Queen's Bench judge.

Tiki Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing last May. Her remains were found in July. Eight people are charged in relation to the case.

Brent Checkosis was sentenced to seven years for accessory after the fact to murder.

With credit for time spent on remand, has another five-and-a-half years to serve.

In a separate decision, Mavis Takakenew was sentenced for her role. The 55-year-old was also charged with accessory after the fact.

She received an 18-month jail sentence, but with time served she will serve another four months.