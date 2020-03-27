SASKATOON -- Two Saskatchewan First Nations held elections in the last week, despite a provincial order to restrict public gatherings of more than 10 people.

Last week the Red Pheasant First Nation voted in a new chief and council, and on Friday members of the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation near Duck Lake headed to the polls. CTV was unable to reach the two First Nations to see what physical distancing protocols may or may not have been in place.

Conservative MP Gary Vidal who represents the Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River riding in Saskatchewan, said he heard from communities in his federal riding who were worried about these elections taking place, given the rising cases of COVID-19 in the province and orders to self-isolate.

Vidal tells CTV News that a letter was distributed to First Nations communities in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and that he understood the letter was causing First Nations pressure to move forwards with elections.

Vidal said he could not confirm if the letter originated from a government source and said he did not feel comfortable sharing the letter with CTV.

“The letter was a bit of an unfortunate event in the whole process because everyone would agree the safety and security of all our people on First Nations across Canada is a priority,” Vidal said.

On Friday Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services announced his office recommended First Nations do not go forward with upcoming elections.

Canada recognizes the health risks of holding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. We therefore recommend that First Nations do not go forward with upcoming elections & will work w. communities that choose to postpone their election to ensure leadership continuity. #cdnpoli — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) March 27, 2020

“I think they got to a good place, I just wish it would have happened a bit sooner,” Vidal said, adding unfortunately, some First Nations did not receive these recommendations in time.

Vidal said First Nations communities heading into elections did have provisions already in place where they could delay elections, however, it meant the chief and councils would be left with a gap in governance.

“Because they had to appoint an administrator in between so what I think they (Ministry of Indigenous Services) came up within the last 24 hours here is a mechanism where they could actually extend elections,” Vidal said.

“The chief and council remain in place for an interim period with some limited power and they found a good compromise under the circumstances.”

When asked how an election could take place with the public restrictions handed down by the provincial and federal governments, Vidal said the decision rests with the First Nations holding those elections.

“I don’t know how you would accommodate that in the context of an election but the leadership of each First Nation is going to have to make that decision for themselves to keep their people safe and follow all the guidelines,” he said.

On Friday the provincial government announced nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 104.

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde appeared on CTV Morning Live in Regina on Friday and while he did not comment on the First Nations elections, he did urge Indigenous people to stay home and self-isolate.

“This is serious and I encourage people to listen to all the health care officials,” he said.

“Stay home, don’t go out.”