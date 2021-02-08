SASKATOON -- Two mobile home residents died in a fire Saturday in Broderick.

Outlook Fire Department Chief Dalas King said when crews arrived the home was “totally, totally engulfed” and they realised the residents hadn’t gotten out.

“At that point we we’re strictly defence at that point,” he said.

Broderick resident Randy Downton said he saw flames coming out the front of the house.

“The fire just seemed to move so fast.”

The fire is under investigation but King says many signs are pointing to cold weather as the cause.

Cold weather is also one of the worst conditions for firefighters to endure, he said.

“Water does freeze and as we can’t flow icicles out of our hoses.”