We now know where two of Saskatoon’s seven recreational pot retailers will set up shop.

Cierra Sieben-Chubak has selected a space on Third Avenue, near 21st Street, to open Living Skies Cannabis. The 23-year-old recently graduated from the Edwards School of Business.

Geoff Conn, owner of The Pot Shack, has confirmed he will open his business in a plaza on Grosvenor Avenue, off 8th Street.

Both retailers plan to open in October.

Fifty-one retailers received retail permits around the province out of more than 15,000 applicants, according to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.