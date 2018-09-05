2 pot shops setting up on 3rd Ave, Grosvenor Ave
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 12:42PM CST
We now know where two of Saskatoon’s seven recreational pot retailers will set up shop.
Cierra Sieben-Chubak has selected a space on Third Avenue, near 21st Street, to open Living Skies Cannabis. The 23-year-old recently graduated from the Edwards School of Business.
Geoff Conn, owner of The Pot Shack, has confirmed he will open his business in a plaza on Grosvenor Avenue, off 8th Street.
Both retailers plan to open in October.
Fifty-one retailers received retail permits around the province out of more than 15,000 applicants, according to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.