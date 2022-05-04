2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wendesday, police received a call regarding people with injuries at a home in the 100 block of Avenue N South, according to a news release.

Upon arrival officers found an injured woman, 33, and an injured 21-year-old man outside the home. Both were transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services suffering from serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.