SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in the city’s Mayfair neighbourhood.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Avenue C North around 6:45 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Police found a 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, according to SPS. The victims were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the SPS guns and gangs unit is continuing its investigation.