Advertisement
2 new COVID-19 cases at Saskatoon schools
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 10:35AM CST
An empty teacher's desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom at in 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it learned Wednesday of a positive COVID-19 case at Bethlehem Catholic High School and Holy Cross High School.
“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” a news release says.
Affected cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Thursday.