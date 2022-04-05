2 more suspects charged with murder in Saskatoon man's death

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two more people in connection with the death of 22-year-old Saskatoon man Cody Tait.

Scotty Jimmy, 20, of North Battleford, and Allison Bear, 20, of Saskatoon, are both charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release.

They were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Tait was found injured March 27 on a road on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation and was later pronounced dead.

Robbie Cameron, 28, of Saskatoon, was arrested on March 29 and charged with second-degree murder.