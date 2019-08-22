

A crash between a semi and a car just west of Prince Albert resulted in serious – but non-life-threatening – injuries.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 3 at an area known as the Shellbrook Highway.

A 74-year-old man is in stable condition and a 37-year-old man is in serious but stable condition, and both are at Victoria Hospital, according to Parkland Ambulance.

The highway has been reopened.