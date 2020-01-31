SASKATOON -- Two 19-year-old Onion Lake men face charges after allegedly ramming two police vehicles.

On Wednesday, Onion Lake and North Battleford police started investigating a stolen vehicle at a home on the Onion Lake First Nation.

Officers observed two subjects enter the vehicle and attempt to flee the area. The suspects rammed two police vehicles at a low speed and were able to exit the location, police say.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the community and canine units found the suspects.