SASKATOON -- A 23-year-old Kindersley man and a 30-year-old Saskatoon man face human trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service VICE- Human Trafficking Unit.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to a domestic complaint in the 200 block of Willis Crescent, police said in a news release.

It was reported that a 23-year-old woman had been held in a home over a period of time.

After further investigation, patrol members contacted the VICE-Human Trafficking Unit to help.

As the whereabouts of the men were not known at the time, warrants were issued, police say.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, members of the Guns and Gangs Unit attended to the 1500 block of Rayner Ave where both men were taken into custody without incident.