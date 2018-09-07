

CTV Saskatoon





Two men are facing drug charges after Saskatoon police saw apparent drug dealing in a truck late Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Confederation Drive, police said in a news release.

A traffic stop was done in the 1200 block of Junor Avenue and two men were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Upon searching the truck, officers found and seized around $60,000 worth of cash.

A search warrant was also executed at a home in 700 block of Confederation Drive. Cocaine and other drug related items were seized.

The men are now facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.