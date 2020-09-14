SASKATOON -- CTV News has confirmed two people are dead after an incident in the Candle Lake area.

RCMP is investigating the incident which occurred Sunday.

Later today, RCMP is expected to share more information about the investigation.

There is no danger to the public at this time, RCMP say.

Police tape could be seen surrounding the yard and a log house in the Aspen Grove subdivision with two Mounties posted on the scene.

RCMP have also taped off a shop on Industrial Drive in Candle Lake.

This is a developing story. More details to come.