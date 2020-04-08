SASKATOON -- Two men died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 near Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP say.

A tractor-trailer travelling north and a F-550 truck travelling south collided. Visibility was poor at the time of the crash and road conditions were icy, according to RCMP.

The two occupants of the F-550 truck were air lifted to hospital in Saskatoon. The 52-year-old male driver died from injuries in hospital. The 52-year-old male passenger remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The 39-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was declared dead on scene.

The highway reopened in both directions just after midnight Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.